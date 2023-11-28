EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Law enforcement across Middle Tennessee is on high alert as package thieves are on the prowl this holiday season.

However, in East Nashville, one woman is taking matters into her own hands after packages worth hundreds of dollars were stolen off her front porch.

“She took my cat litter too which is insane to me,” Jesse Madsen said.

In Lebanon, one suspected thief got away with a package that had multiple phones inside.

“During the holiday season we unfortunately see this ramp up,” said Zach Patton, Lebanon Police Public Information Officer.

Patton said, on top of extra patrol, he advises you to consider these options during the holiday season. “Amazon has package lockers so you can get your packages delivered there so they can hold onto it. Or they have package lock boxes that can go on your porch that can lock up your packages after the mailman puts it in there.”

In East Nashville, Jesse is hoping she can catch the suspected thief and possibly even get her packages back. “Her hair is pretty distinctive so I said I would offer a $200 reward if someone would identify her. I mean this has happened to me a couple of times never to this magnitude, so it stinks.”

While law enforcement is warning residents about porch pirates during the holiday season, one agency is going a step further. Nolensville Police are allowing residents to ship their packages to the police department until December 22.

You can claim your packages at the police department with your government ID.