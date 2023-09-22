NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars after police said he pulled out what appeared to be a “long black gun” and pointed it at a car while he was crossing the street.

The incident happened Thursday, Sept. 21 on Dickerson Pike and Broadmoor Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were dispatched to a street nearby where they spoke with two people who had been in the car.

The driver told police she was making a right-hand turn, but stopped at a crosswalk to let the man, later identified as 25-year-old Travis Wilkins, walk by. When she stopped, the woman noticed that Wilkins was “talking to himself” and appeared to have a long black gun.

As he was crossing the street, authorities said Wilkins stopped in front of the car and pointed the gun at the driver. In the affidavit, police noted that the woman believed it was a real gun and “was fearful of what (he) might do.”

The woman was eventually able to drive away. A passenger in the car had reportedly taken a photo of the weapon while they were stopped, and after making contact with Wilkins officers said they learned it was a toy gun.

Wilkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and an imitation firearm offense. He was still behind bars on Friday, Sept. 22 with a $20,000 bond.