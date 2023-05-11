NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — A Collierville mom said she and her daughter missed Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert after a StubHub seller resold the tickets she purchased months earlier.

In November, Karen Budreau paid $900 for tickets to the pop star’s show at Nissan Stadium as a gift for her daughter Olivia’s 14th birthday.

Karen got an electronic notification about their seat assignments, but on Friday, May 5 — the day before the concert — she couldn’t pull up the tickets on her phone.

“I called and asked where are my tickets, and they said the seller had sold our tickets,” said Karen. “I was like, I don’t understand, and all they kept saying was they would give me a refund. No replacement tickets. No guarantee, like they say, just your money back. So, they held my money since November.”

StubHub is a ticket resell site. On its website, the company states:

“If there is an issue with your order, we’ll make it right with comparable or better tickets or your money back.”

According to Karen, StubHub never notified her that her tickets had been resold, and when she asked for replacement tickets, she was told there were none available. She said StubHub wouldn’t tell her who the seller was or how much her tickets were sold for.

“We got a Holiday Inn Express for Friday and Saturday,” Karen said. “We went and got her an outfit. This jean outfit that matches one Taylor was wearing in one of her pictures. It’s just the anticipation, that’s all. I was so hurt for her.”

Olivia said she’s been a fan for several years and hopes to see her idol live someday. Her mother said they have been checking the singer’s Eras Tour concert stops, but they haven’t had any luck finding tickets.

“We are ready,” said Karen. “It’s hard to find them. They are sold out. They’ve been sold out. I think they sold out the day they went on sale.”

Karen said StubHub offered to give her a $200 voucher for a future purchase, but she said she will never use the ticket site again.

News 2’s sister station, WREG, contacted several people in customer service at StubHub, but they have not heard back from anyone.