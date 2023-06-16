NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First opened in 1859, the Tennessee State Capitol building is considered the crowning achievement of its architect. The building is also one of the oldest working capitol buildings in the United States, having continuously been the home of the Tennessee General Assembly since it opened.

Construction of the building took 14 years to complete. The cornerstone was laid July 4, 1845, and construction was completed in 1859. Total construction costs are estimated to have been $900,000 or more than $23 million in today’s money.

The exterior and interior are both constructed of Tennessee limestone, harvested from a quarry about a mile away from the site.

When it was originally constructed, it served as the home for all three branches of government in the state. Today, however, only the General Assembly and the Governor’s office are located inside the capitol. The former judicial quarters are now frequently used as a media room for official press conferences from the governor.

The building also previously contained the Tennessee State Library & Archives until the 1950s.

Another unique feature of the building is its lack of a dome. According to the Tennessee State Museum, the building is one of only 12 state capitols without one.

The capitol is also the final resting place for two prominent Tennesseans: Architect William Strickland, who died suddenly during construction in 1854, and Samuel Morgan, who was chairman of the building commission during the capitol’s construction. Strickland was buried in the north facade of the building to remain with his most prominent work. Morgan is buried in the southeast corner.

Additionally, there are tombs to two presidents, James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson, on the grounds of the capitol.