NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready Tennessee shoppers! Two different sales tax holidays are right around the corner, giving Tennesseans a break at the register.

Backpacks, notebooks, pencils… the back-to-school shopping list can really add up at the cash register, but the first sales tax holiday this weekend will help you save money as the upcoming school year approaches.

The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Tennesseans will not have to pay state sales tax on clothing and school supplies for up to $100 or on computers up to $1,500.

Once that sales tax weekend ends, Tennesseans will be able to save even more money at the grocery store when the three-month sales tax holiday on grocery items kicks in.

The food sales tax holiday was passed as part of the Tennessee Works Act signed into by Gov. Bill Lee earlier this year.

The bill funded $273 million for the one-time, three-month suspension of the sales tax on food and food ingredients. Those items will have their sales tax waived from 12:01 Aug. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31.

“We usually see an uptick in donations around that tax-free weekend, but usually, it’s associated with going back to school, and that’s a mad dash. Then you kind of see it dive off,” said Chef Bianca Morton, the Chief Culinary Officer for The Nashville Food Project.

The Nashville Food Project grows, cooks, and shares free meals with their community partners for families and people in need.

“It being for a three-month tenure this time really is going to allow people who otherwise might not donate to donate. It makes it more fiscally responsible, and it’s easier to think about grabbing a couple of extra items or maybe some of the same items that you’re grabbing for your own pantry and just getting a couple of extras that come to us,” Morton said.

They hope the grocery sales tax holiday will have a huge impact on their program, with people bringing in even more donations, as their need for donated food right now is high.

“We get a lot of canned food drives, and a lot of pantry item drives that people like to do. I think this will kind of help give a little bit more for a longer period. Which means that’s more meals we can make, and that’s bigger than what we would normally see around this time,” Morton said.

For those who can’t donate in person, the Nashville Food Project said there are other ways to donate.

“Those who do Amazon shopping, we do have a Wish List on there for groceries and high need items. That’s one of those easy things to do because it won’t be taxed on some of those items as well, which means you can go on there, pick a few items, add that to your cart and have that delivered directly to us without having to come out yourself. That’s another great impact and that’s another way to use this time wisely,” Morton said.

The Nashville Food Project has an Amazon wish list and accepts monetary donations through their website here.

The Nashville Food Project’s greatest food donation needs are:

Cooking oils (olive, canola, vegetable)

Brown rice

Whole wheat pasta, preferably penne, rigatoni, and farfalle

Unseasoned canned black beans

Individual unsweetened applesauce cups

Honey

Healthy foods only; no sodas, candy, or processed foods

Donations can be taken to 5904 California Ave., Nashville, TN 37209, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals can also organize their own food drives for The Nashville Food Project.

People can find all their most needed pantry items by clicking HERE.