NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Democratic member of the Tennessee General Assembly faces charges of theft and domestic assault, Metro police have confirmed to News 2.

According to warrants from the Metro Nashville Police Department, State. Rep. Torrey Harris, of Memphis District 90, reportedly assaulted and stole from an ex-boyfriend at the victim’s home on Charlotte Avenue last Thursday.

Earlier in the evening, the victim said, Harris was bringing back the victim’s dog, which the representative had been watching for a few days.

The two reportedly began discussing their past relationship, and the victim attempted to leave when Harris reportedly grabbed onto his arms to prevent him from leaving. The victim sustained a scratch to his arm as a result of Harris’s efforts to prevent him from leaving, according to police documents.

The victim was able to leave the apartment eventually but came back while Metro officers were present to discover that several items of his were missing, including a MacBook Air, a PlayStation 5, a barstool, lamps, a pair of white Nike Air Max shoes, Apple AirPods, an Apple Watch and a TV mount.

According to the warrant, Harris reportedly took the victim’s dog also and walked away from the apartment. Metro police were able to contact Harris via telephone, where he admitted to having the victim’s dog. Officers then asked about the other missing items, to which Harris said he bought them for the victim as gifts.

Harris was booked in the Metro Jail Sunday, July 17, and released in the early morning hours of Monday, July 18.

A spokesperson from the Tennessee House Democrats told News 2 the representative has no comment or statement on the charges at this time.