ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man, who was already charged for an attempted kidnapping at an Antioch park, now faces additional charges for prior incidents that occurred at parks in the Metro area.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 27-year-old Louis Martinez is now facing sexual battery and harassment charges.

Louis Martinez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said on May 2, Martinez allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl who was walking her dog at Williams Pitts Park, escorted her into a wooded area, grabbed her face and kissed her.

An arrest affidavit stated the teen was reportedly afraid that Martinez had a concealed weapon and that she was not free to leave, so she walked with him.

The next day, officials said Martinez approached another woman who was walking her dog at William Pitts Park.

During this incident, Martinez reportedly continued to ask the woman about her dog, even after she told him that he was making her uncomfortable. Officials said the woman was able to make it back to her vehicle safely.

According to Metro police, Martinez has also been charged with sexual battery for an incident that stems from December 2020 at Ellington Agricultural Center.

In this incident, Martinez allegedly approached a woman, attempted to interact with her after she said no, hugged her, and put his hands down the back of her pants. Officials say the woman threw coffee in his face and fled to her vehicle.

Martinez has remained in jail following his arrest on May 4.