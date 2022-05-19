NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman previously arrested for stealing from a cancer patient was charged again in Nashville on Wednesday.

In April, Kerwenlie Paul, 22, was arrested in Hendersonville for stealing from a 73-year-old cancer patient. She is accused of using her position as a nursing student to gain access to multiple Middle Tennessee hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

Kerwenlie Paul (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police charged Paul with financial exploitation after they said she stole $400 and a Discover card from an 80-year-old male patient. The victim was reportedly admitted for emergency surgery and placed on the 7th floor of the Critical Care Tower at VUMC.

Officials said Paul made 33 transactions on the victim’s card, totaling $4,748.33. Metro police allegedly tracked Paul down through surveillance video from Abercrombie Kids located at the Mall at Green Hills, as well as a VIN number she had written down at Valvoline Instant Oil Change, located at 723 Myatt Drive in Madison.

Police said the victim, “was unable to fully manage his own resources, carry out all or a portion of the activities of daily living, or fully protect against neglect, exploitations, or hazardous or abusive situations without assistance from medical professionals at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.”

Authorities checked with the hospital’s schedule and confirmed that Paul was working on the 7th floor of the Critical Care Tower and had access to the victim’s personal property.

Paul was released from jail Wednesday less than eight hours after being booked.

Due to her access to multiple hospitals, police fear there are more victims.