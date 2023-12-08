NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman is suing her next-door neighbor, a local meat market and restaurant, claiming the establishment is standing in the way of the “quiet enjoyment of her home and property.”

When Natalie Castillo purchased the home next to Roy Meat Service on the corner of South 19th Street in East Nashville on June 22, 2021, Jeffrey Roy had already been offering customers chicken, pork and steak for several years, according to details in the lawsuit.

As can be seen in an aerial view on Google Maps, the two properties adjoin each other, with little space in between. However, in the lawsuit, which was filed in January 2023, Castillo cited a number of reasons for why she believes the corner market has become a “nuisance.”

One of the issues mentioned is a possible encroachment on her property. According to Castillo’s attorneys, Roy built a shed and concrete pad, which they claim crosses the boundary onto her property by about 1.7 feet.

The concrete pad is reportedly used for cooking meat, which the lawsuit said results in “ash, charred wood and cigarette ends falling and remaining” on Castillo’s property, including her driveway.

Because the business smokes meat frequently throughout the month, Castillo also claims that smoke and debris waft inside her home, even with the windows closed. According to her attorneys, Castillo has been “required to intensify her asthma regimen due to the constant smoke exposure.”

In addition, the lawsuit claims Roy Meat Service is violating residential zoning regulations by operating a restaurant on the property. Castillo is also suing Emma Hollis, who owns the property on which Roy operates his business.

She is asking for a permanent injunction ordering Roy Meat Service to remove the shed and concrete pad and “cease all activities creating a nuisance” on her property, along with the associated attorney’s fees and costs.