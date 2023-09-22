NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man is behind bars for aggravated statutory rape after Metro Police located a runaway juvenile in his home.

According to police documents, officers responded to a call for the runaway, later identified as the victim. The victim’s guardian told police the victim had run away in early August and was staying with her boyfriend, who was older.

Police then pinged the phone of the man, Tomas Cristobal Calo-Aurelio, and found him at his Jones Circle home, where he confirmed the victim was staying with him and was his girlfriend.

The victim, however, told police Calo-Aurelio was her uncle, according to the affidavit, and they were not having a sexual relationship—but he confirmed they were not related and she had been staying with him for more than a month. He also told police he and the victim had consensual sex on two different occasions around Aug. 19 and Sept. 6.

According to the affidavit, the victim would have been 13 years old at the time, whereas Calo-Aurelio is 36 years old.

He was arrested for two counts of aggravated statutory rape and booked into the Metro Jail.