NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — If you’re cooking the Thanksgiving meal for your family this year, be sure to stop at the grocery store Wednesday, as nearly all stores in the Nashville area will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
From ALDI to Walmart, many grocery retailers have announced they will be closed on Turkey Day, but last-minute shoppers will have some options available on Thursday morning.
Trader Joe’s – CLOSED
All Trader Joe’s locations will be closed so employees can spend time with their families, the retailer said.
Walmart – CLOSED
After remaining one of the only grocery stores still open on Thanksgiving Day for years, Walmart is once again closing all of its stores for the holiday.
ALDI – CLOSED
The German grocery chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in the U.S.
Target – CLOSED
All Target stores will be closed on Thursday.
Costco – CLOSED
The wholesale warehouse will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open one hour early on Black Friday.
Sam’s Club – CLOSED
In addition to Walmart stores, all Sam’s Club locations will also be closed Thanksgiving Day.
Kroger – OPEN
Kroger stores in the U.S. will be open on Thanksgiving but they will close at 3 p.m., according to the grocer. All Kroger pharmacies will be closed.
Publix – CLOSED
All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the chain.
Whole Foods – OPEN
The organic retailer will be open on Thanksgiving Day but with limited hours. The Nashville location will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.