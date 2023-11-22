NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — If you’re cooking the Thanksgiving meal for your family this year, be sure to stop at the grocery store Wednesday, as nearly all stores in the Nashville area will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

From ALDI to Walmart, many grocery retailers have announced they will be closed on Turkey Day, but last-minute shoppers will have some options available on Thursday morning.

Trader Joe’s – CLOSED

All Trader Joe’s locations will be closed so employees can spend time with their families, the retailer said.

Walmart – CLOSED

After remaining one of the only grocery stores still open on Thanksgiving Day for years, Walmart is once again closing all of its stores for the holiday.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

ALDI – CLOSED

The German grocery chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in the U.S.

Target – CLOSED

All Target stores will be closed on Thursday.

Costco – CLOSED

The wholesale warehouse will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open one hour early on Black Friday.

Sam’s Club – CLOSED

In addition to Walmart stores, all Sam’s Club locations will also be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Kroger – OPEN

Kroger stores in the U.S. will be open on Thanksgiving but they will close at 3 p.m., according to the grocer. All Kroger pharmacies will be closed.

Publix – CLOSED

All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the chain.

Whole Foods – OPEN

The organic retailer will be open on Thanksgiving Day but with limited hours. The Nashville location will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.