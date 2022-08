Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Nova

– Type: Alpaca

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

Milo Piggery

– Type: Pot Bellied (mixed)

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

Kit

– Type: Tennessee Walker

– Age: Young

– Gender: Female

Ray

– Type: Alpaca

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

Nugget

– Type: Jersey

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

Birdie

– Type: Gaited

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

Trixie

– Type: Thoroughbred

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

DonkeyAKA Homer-NEEDING SPONSOR

– Type: Donkey

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

Percy Piggles

– Type: Landrace (mixed)

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

Penny Piggles

– Type: Pig

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

Orbit

– Type: Alpaca

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

Peaches

– Type: Pony of the Americas

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Female

Cookie

– Type: Miniature Horse

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

