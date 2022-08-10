NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Harpeth Hall School has changed their admissions to allow biological males who identify as female to enroll.

According to a letter sent to alumnae, the institution made the decision to create a philosophy that provides greater clarity and transparency around gender identity at their school.

After speaking with several alumnae, there is a mixed reaction to the decision. Some who wish to remain anonymous, believe this is not beneficial to the school and will allow boys the chance to attend. Others think this is an important step to provide inclusiveness to the school.

“Having that discussion about gender identity and whether you were born a biological female or biological male, but you are a girl and want to attend Harpeth Hall is pretty incredible,” Alumna Courtney Vick says.

Vick is a proud 2008 graduate and supports her school’s decision.

Harpeth Hall School’s first day of classes is August 18th.