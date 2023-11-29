NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Attorney General has filed an appeal of the ruling striking down the new Nashville Airport Authority.

TN AG Johnathan Skrmetti filed a notice of appeal of the injunction issued by the court in the case of Metro v. Lee. The motion, filed in the Tennessee Court of Appeals, is the first step in appealing the judges’ decision, which was issued on Oct. 31.

“We look forward to litigating this case to a clear and decisive resolution so airport leadership can focus on serving our community and our visitors,” AG Press Secretary Tim Meads said in a statement.

A three-judge panel issued a ruling vacating the newly-appointed Nashville Airport Authority board and reinstating the previous board, calling the law dissolving the old board unconstitutional because it only targets one county.

“Metro was singled out. Such explanations are unreasonable when the world’s busiest cargo airport is excluded. Indeed, the qualifying criteria and the legislative history demonstrate rather that the Act is solely about Metro,” the panel said.

The law shifted power on the airport authority board from the mayor of Nashville to state leadership, which is currently made up entirely of Republicans. After the law passed in the last full session of the Tennessee General Assembly, Metro Nashville sued, arguing it violated the Home Rule Amendment and the Equal Protection Guarantee of the Tennessee Constitution. The state argued the law was “of general application and therefore does not violate the Tennessee Constitution.”