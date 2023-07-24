NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the start of school just weeks away, the third grade retention law has made for an uneasy summer for parents, teachers, and student advocates.

“I’m really hopeful that the state can come up with a better way to address the reality that we all want our students reading on grade level by the end of third grade,” said Christie Andrews, the Executive Director of the nonprofit Learning Matters.

The name of the organization speaks to what happens inside its doors. The mission of Learning Matters is to “reduce barriers to learning and ensure educational equity for K-12 students with learning disabilities through skillful academic assessment, interventional tutoring, and school advocacy.”

“We are a nonprofit tutoring center, and so we provide one-on-one instruction for any student that may be struggling academically. A large portion of what we do also though, is academic assessment to determine if a student has a learning disability,” Andrews said.

However, this summer is unlike many others, after the third grade retention law went into effect.

“We at that point had an influx of families that were looking for academic assessment because an exception to that retention law was the existence of a learning disability, so a lot of those families when they news that their student was either below expectations or approaching expectations wanted to know whether that deficit would rise to the level of a learning disability,” Andrews said.

When the Tennesee Department of Education released the district-level results for the most recent TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) exam, the results showed 60% of third-graders were at risk of retention. Data also showed, over 80% of children who appealed their scores were successful in that appeal.

“Some of our families tried to appeal, saying we’re already providing this outside intervention to our students and so maybe they don’t need to go into that summer program, so that was a part of the appeal process, for some of our families. We did pick up some students, though, whose families said, ‘I just don’t know that really the summer program is really going to solve the issue,'” Andrews said.

Andrews added one of the major takeaways from the new law taking effect was how it left parents and students feeling through the entire process. She highlighted the need to make the system fair when it comes to the adverse effects on minority and low-income students.

“There’s also the emotional piece; so many families, they were, ‘Do I even tell my child that they may be retained? I’ve got a kid that’s working really, really hard, and to tell them he may not pass third grade,’ parents didn’t even want to tell them, so they were looking at ways to appeal and get out of it, and then they were left with anger,” Andrews said.

Now, with the start of school just weeks away, Andrews says they are preparing for another wave of students.

“After the first progress reports come out, every year our phones start ringing off the hook, so that’s not uncommon, but this year I’m sure the second- and third-grade parents are really going to be looking at those bench mark scores a lot more closely,” she said.

Andrews suggests parents who may feel like their child needs extra attention in the classroom reach out to Learning Matters by calling them at 615-739-0547.