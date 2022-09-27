NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of thousands of residents are in the path of Hurricane Ian, including the family of Tennessee Titans rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere.

The concern of what lies ahead weighs heavy on the mind of the Tampa native as his mother is still there boarding up her home.

The offensive lineman told News 2 that the Titans have offered their help, calling his mother his rock as he lost his father when he was just 7 years old.

“I’m actually inviting her up to come up to Nashville so she will be able to stay at my apartment just in case our house gets hit by a hurricane, but we have a lot of great neighbors and a lot of great people that have offered to help her out as well. The Titans have offered to help out as well so there are a lot of options for her,” Petit-Frere told News 2.

He says he’s also been talking to his friends and high school football coach as they make preparations.

“It’s just a really tough situation because it looks like it’s going to go through the Tampa area is in. Just praying for all the families out there for everyone to be safe,” he told News 2.

The rookie lineman says while he hopes it is not needed he will volunteer during the off-season to help his home state.