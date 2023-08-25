NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the Tennessee Titans returning to Nissan Stadium Friday night for their last preseason game against the New England Patriots, authorities are hoping to avoid a chaotic traffic situation in downtown Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Titans and the Patriots will face off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, but the traffic management plan for the game will go into effect at 5:30 p.m.

Officials said the Nissan Stadium parking lots will open for fans with parking passes at 3 p.m. before the gates open at 5 p.m. In addition, there is no cash parking on the stadium campus, so anyone who drives there without a parking pass will be directed off campus and told to find parking elsewhere.

As a reminder for the rest of football season, Nissan Stadium parking lots are unavailable to general public parking on game days, authorities said. Fans are also urged to abide by “no parking” signs and roadway restrictions surrounding the stadium.

Meanwhile, from 5:30 p.m. until the end of Friday’s game, the Woodland Street Bridge will only be accessible to pedestrians and shuttle buses, according to police.

Rideshare (Uber and Lyft) plan for Nissan Stadium

Officials reported rideshare drop-off and pick-up locations at Nissan Stadium will be inside of parking lot E (North) and the intersection of S. 2nd Street and Crutcher Street (South) this season. There will be signs to direct fans to the rideshare locations after the game.

Shuttle service

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, InShuttle will offer park and ride bus service for $15 per person from parking lots at Rev. Kelly Smith Way (formerly 10th Circle North) and Charlotte Avenue, according to authorities.

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

Police said the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects East Nashville to downtown, will be open to both eastbound and westbound traffic until “the beginning of mass egress.”

At the start of the fourth quarter — usually earlier for preseason games — all lanes of the bridge will only be open to westbound traffic, which is expected to help disperse traffic congestion around Nissan Stadium quickly.

Bag restrictions

If you plan on attending Friday evening’s preseason game, don’t forget about the NFL’s league-wide restrictions, implemented in 2013, on what can be brought into stadiums.

According to officials, anything larger than a clutch-style purse — not including medical items — must be a clear plastic bag. Members of Nissan Stadium’s security staff will be enforcing the bag policy.