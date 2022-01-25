NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was recently charged after police said she struck a person directing traffic outside the Titans game on Saturday.

According to a warrant, Felipianna Sneed, 23, attempted to get out of the parking lot located at 1 Titans Way by going around other vehicles waiting in line.

Police said those directing parking, as well as witnesses, told her to stop. The warrant said Sneed then struck the victim in the right knee as she drove out of the lot, then drove off towards Division Street, and attempted to leave the scene.

The victim was then taken to St. Thomas Medical Center for possible injuries by Nashville Fire Department medics.

The warrant said Sneed admitted the victim had run after her vehicle and that her partner began to verbally argue with him, but denied hitting the victim with her vehicle.

Sneed was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.