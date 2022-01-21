NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Broadway will soon be flooded with two-toned blue as the Tennessee Titans take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs Saturday afternoon.

Fans are already decked out in their Titans gear, and businesses are fully staffed as they prepare to take on an influx of new customers.

“I think it’s huge,” said Sean Brashears, general manager for Hatti B’s on lower Broadway. “Having sort of a national spotlight on our team, on our city — bringing in the extra push to the economy, giving all of our people an opportunity to serve and show ’em what we are about here in Nashville.”

Hattie B’s is known as a delicious tourist attraction at Fifth and Broadway. They have a full staff and operational plan in place for the crowd.

“We try to operate like a Nashville pit crew,” said Brashears. “It’s turning tables. It’s making sure that our chicken is hot. It’s making sure that we’ve got plenty of people here. We’re all masked up. We’re ready to rock and roll”

Broadway is already a Music City must-see. Add a little two-toned blue and a playoff game, and it’s the recipe of booming biz.

“With the Titans playing in the playoffs, it’s going to be even more extreme this weekend,” said Clinton Gray, III, Founder and chief marketing officer for Slim + Husky’s.

Slim + Husky’s is not only serving up specialty pizza downtown but also in six locations at Nissan Stadium.

“We’ve been staffing up even when times are hard with labor shortages right now. We’ve been motivating our teams and we look forward to the traffic. Covid has been tough on a lot of restaurants and businesses so times like these, we love to see new faces come in the doors and be able to offer that service that slim and husky’s provides,” said Gray.

Tourism officials don’t know exactly how much money the city will make this weekend but say they expect at least 20,000 people to travel into town.