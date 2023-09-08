NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect in several high-dollar crimes at high-end restaurants and bars in the Midtown area was arrested Friday after a corrections worker recognized him from surveillance footage.

Alexander Todd, 52, is being charged for four burglaries that took place between Aug. 15 and Aug. 27, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. In total, Todd is believed to have stolen close to $3,000 worth of liquor during that time.

The first incident appears to have happened at around 5:24 a.m. on Aug. 15 at Love Language Restaurant on 20th Avenue South, according to an arrest affidavit. Surveillance footage showed a man forcing open the front door and entering the restaurant.

Police said the doors were damaged as a result. The man then took numerous bottles of liquor estimated to be worth around $400, authorities reported. The same suspect returned to the restaurant at around 2:14 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Surveillance footage again showed a man tugging on the locked doors and eventually getting inside. While inside, video showed the suspect walking around the restaurant and behind the bar for several minutes.

He reportedly tried to open the register, but then stole over a dozen bottles of liquor when it did not open. That time, police said he made off with over $1,000 worth of alcohol. He was in and out of the business in just 10 minutes.

Just one day later, on Aug. 24, investigators said the man was captured on surveillance footage at Frothy Monkey on 12th Avenue South, where he reportedly forced open the basement door to get inside the business.

He then stole numerous bottles of liquor and food items worth around $1,050, according to the affidavit. The last reported burglary happened on Aug. 27 at Hi-Fi Clyde’s on Church Street, where police said the man forced open the front door and took $500 worth of alcohol.

At the time, the suspect was wearing the same Bugs Bunny T-shirt that could be seen on surveillance video from Frothy Monkey. The video from Hi-Fi Clyde’s also showed a “distinct bump” on the man’s forehead that officers said could be seen in photos Todd posted on Facebook.

Investigators identified Todd as a suspect after a tip came in from a case officer for the Tennessee Department of Corrections who had seen a WKRN News 2 story on the burglaries and reportedly recognized Todd from a previous home visit.

According to Metro police, Todd has multiple burglary convictions dating back to the 90s. He is now facing charges for four counts of burglary, three counts of vandalism and four counts of theft of property.