NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Before there are any concerts, Super Bowls or SEC Championship Games at a new Titans stadium, Metro Council needs to approve legislation on Mayor Cooper’s deal.

“We owe it to taxpayers to not just give an automatic yes, we need to kick the tires and make sure everyone understands what we are signing up for before we approve this deal,” said Councilmember and East Bank Stadium Committee Chair Bob Mendes.

Mendes says he wants to go through the process before spiking the ball on the stadium, which includes reviewing all documents and plans associated with this nearly $2 billion deal.

Councilmembers say the bill including the deal will most likely be introduced in November with a vote expected in December or January. Mendes’ desire to take time to hear from the public could also extend the timeline.

“There is a lot of information to gather and we are committed in the council to go out in the community and to hear directly from our constituents,” Mendes said.

In his Monday news conference, Cooper addressed potential criticism of the project by saying this will not cost the people of Nashville money nor could this money be used in other ways.

He said the project would be paid for by the team, the state, tourists and revenue from around the stadium and campus. “Not by your family,” he added.

Yet, Mendes calls that statement “ludicrous.”

“Every economist in America will tell you there is no such thing as magic tax dollars that spring from the earth or fall from the sky like manna from heaven,” he said.

The mayor’s office says trying to renovate the old stadium would cost taxpayers, but through other revenue streams and bonds paid for by taxes on development around the stadium, the people of Nashville won’t be financially hurt by the deal.

Other city officials, like Councilman Brett Withers who represents the area where the new stadium could be built, are impressed with the deal.

“I think it’s a good deal,” Withers said, “I think Mayor Cooper has once again driven a very hard bargain for the benefit of the taxpayers of the city.”

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said he is still hearing from members of the council on where they stand on the deal but is confident they will make sure the taxpayers and their constituents are getting the deal the mayor promised.

“It’s up to the council to take their time, vet it out, and make sure we are all clear on how this stuff is going to work,” he said.

According to the mayor’s office, the goal is for the new stadium to be ready by the 2026 season; however, they can only get going if the council does not stop the clock.