NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Time of Our Lives concert featuring five star-studded performers who were set to play at Bridgestone Arena next month has reportedly been cancelled.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Monday afternoon, Bridgestone Arena announced that Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, Mario, and MKY would no longer be performing at the venue on Friday, Dec. 1.

The organization cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the cancellation. No further details were immediately provided.

All Ticketmaster purchasers will automatically receive a refund within 30 days. Those who purchased tickets through other channels will need to contact their point of purchase for a refund.