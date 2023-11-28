NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Time is running out to vote in Nashville’s participatory budget selection process, where Davidson County residents choose which projects should receive funding from the city.

According to Metro, Participatory Budgeting is a chance for communities to decide together how government money is spent. Ideas for projects or improvements were submitted through June 20 and then the community will vote for their favorites.

Voting ends on Thursday, Nov. 30 and after the votes are counted, Metro will implement the voted projects and the community ideas can come to life.

Residents can vote online or in person at any Nashville Library locations. Any Nashvillian 14 or older can vote for up to five projects. Projects receiving the most support will be funded in descending order, until all Participatory Budgeting funds are allocated.

Voting results will be announced sometime in December.

Participatory Budgeting 2023 map (Courtesy: City of Nashville)

There are 35 projects to vote from:

Project 1: Updates to Timothy Park: Replace aging playground equipment, update basketball courts with new surface and new goals, and repave the walking loop.

Project 2: Add traffic calming measures on 24th Avenue North to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 3: Add traffic calming measures on Green Lane between Whites Creek Pike and Knight Drive to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 4: Add traffic calming measures on Holt Road between Nolensville Road and Edmondson Pike to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 5: Updates to McFerrin Park: Replace aging playground equipment, including accessible options, and add bus shelters at Dickerson Pike and Grizzard Avenue.

Project 6: Updates to Kirkpatrick Park: Replace aging playground equipment, swings and shade structures.

Project 7: Add a covered bus shelter at Stratford High School for students who commute via WeGo.

Project 8: Add traffic calming measures on Jones Avenue near Tom Joy Elementary to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 9: Add resources to the Madison Branch of the Nashville Public Library, including resources about Central Asia and a musical instrument lending program. Provide additional computer access and Internet training. Install a native-plant pollinator garden.

Project 10: Add resources to the Goodlettsville Branch of the Nashville Public Library, including resources about Central Asia and a musical instrument lending program. Provide additional computer access and Internet training. Install a native-plant pollinator garden.

Project 11: Add traffic calming measures and crosswalks on Terry Lane and Tyler Drive near Tulip Grove Elementary and DuPont Tyler Middle School to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 12: Update playgrounds at Ruby Majors Elementary and Dodson Elementary School.

Project 13: Restore the tennis courts at Seven Oaks Park and include striping for pickleball.

Project 14: Add resources to the Hermitage Branch of the Nashville Public Library, including resources about Central Asia and a musical instrument lending program. Provide additional computer access and Internet training. Install a native-plant pollinator garden. Fund a partnership with Autism TN for adult sexual-education workshops.

Project 15: Upgrade traffic light equipment and software on Lebanon Pike between the Wilson County line and First Avenue downtown to improve traffic efficiency.

Project 16: Updates to Coleman Park: Replace aging playground equipment, improve play surface, and add a shade structure.

Project 17: Updates to Dudley Park: Replace aging and broken playground equipment.

Project 18: Place historic markers to highlight the African-American history of the Belmont-12 South area. Install benches on Blair Boulevard and Natchez Trace.

Project 19: Updates to Monroe Park: Replace aging playground equipment, add pedestrian signage, add picnic tables, and plant new trees.

Project 20: Updates to Charlotte Park: Replace aging playground equipment.

Project 21: Develop directed historical tours on Jefferson Street spotlighting North Nashville and the contributions made by its residents and the history of Nashville’s “Black Wall Street.”

Project 22: Install crosswalks and signage at the intersection of Sawyer Brown Road and Esterbrook Drive.

Project 23: Add traffic calming measures on Brook Hollow Road between Charlotte Pike and Highway 70 South to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 24: Fund an “Apprenticeship U” program in collaboration with local employers, Nashville State Community College (NSCC) and Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT).

Project 25: Updates to Sally Beaman Park: Add playground equipment, an ADA accessible path, and connection to the parking lot.

Project 26: Install pedestrian safety improvements at the Harding Place and Nolensville Pike intersection, including improved crosswalks, signage and blinking lights.

Project 27: Updates to Whitfield Park: Install shade structure, extend the greenway to Oakley Drive, install inclusive playground equipment, replace signage, and install picnic tables and a water station.

Project 28: Updates to Antioch Park: Install a regulation soccer field, and establish a soccer equipment rental program.

Project 29: Install a dog park with synthetic turf and separate areas for different-sized dogs.

Project 30: Add traffic-calming measures on Tampa Drive between Interstate 24 and Harding Place to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 31: Add traffic-calming measures on Sunnywood Drive, Oakfield Grove and Autumn Oaks to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 32: Updates to Southeast Community Center Park: Install shade structure and add two round picnic tables and standalone benches.

Project 33: Updates to Mill Ridge Park: Install a water line for the community garden. Add signage at park entrances to improve pedestrian safety.

Project 34: Add traffic-calming measures on Hobbs Road at Julia Green Elementary to slow traffic and improve safety.

Project 35: Updates to Brookemeade Park: Install pickleball courts, playground equipment, and an accessible path, and extend water and electrical service to the playground.

In December 2022, Metro’s Financial Oversight Committee recommended $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds be used for a citywide 2023 Participatory Budgeting cycle. Metro Nashville Council unanimously approved the funding in January 2023.

Click here to cast your vote.