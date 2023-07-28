NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Tim McGraw is kicking off a new North American tour in 2024, including a stop in Music City.

According to Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will visit more than 30 cities between March 14, 2024, and June 27, 2024, with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce joining McGraw for every show.

For country music fans in Tennessee, McGraw is set to perform at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on April 25, 2024, followed by a stop at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on April 26, 2024.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Organizers said McGraw’s tour will create lifetime memories for fans by featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his 17th studio album, “Standing Room Only,” which will be released on Aug. 25.

“On Standing Room Only, fans can expect an album full of McGraw’s enduring Country sound, distinguished vocals and meaningful songs – as evidenced on previously released tracks ‘Hey Whiskey,’ and, most recently, ‘Remember Me Well,’ which was released on July 21,” Live Nation stated in the tour announcement on Friday, July 28. “Standing Room Only marks McGraw’s first new record since 2020’s Here On Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the Standing Room Only Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. According to organizers, the VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of perks, ranging from an exclusive gift item to a meeting with McGraw.

For more information about the superstar’s tour and music, check out McGraw’s website.