NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the world’s most popular soccer players will be in Music City this weekend.

Nashville Soccer Club will take on Lionel Messi’s team, Inter Miami CF, in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final at Geodis Park Saturday at 8 p.m. Now, there’s a scramble for tickets to watch the big matchup.

Tickets for Saturday’s match in Nashville went on sale at 1 p.m. Wednesday and many fans hopped online to get their hands on them, but some said prices were just too high.

Online ticket resellers like StubHub and SeatGeek show prices ranging from $600 to over $17,000 per seat.

Matthew Rhinerson, a Nashville SC fan, has attended the last couple games.

“Last Friday I was in Section 118, Row A, right down in the front toward mid-field. I paid $154 for that ticket. Last night, I was in Section 116, which is a little closer to the goal on the supporter side and I paid $148 for that ticket.

Ticket prices for the match have sent fans into a frenzy on social media over the markup compared to other games at Geodis Park.

“The face value of when those particular tickets came up today were tenfold. Those were $1,150,” Rhinerson said.

However, he said the cost is well worth it.

“This was a very unexpected title match for Nashville to make it to the final eight with the form we’ve been in lately,” said Rhinerson. “Everyone’s excited to see Messi, but it’s about Nashville Soccer Club for us.”