NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives took three teenage boys into custody — and recovered several guns — Thursday night following a carjacking in South Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a woman had pulled up to her Wallace Road apartment when a young man approached her, ordered her out of her black 2018 Ford Escape at gunpoint, and drove off in her vehicle. In addition, two other people, who appeared to be with the suspect, got into a sedan and left the area.

Within 30 minutes of responding to the incident, detectives reportedly found the Ford Escape, which appeared to be traveling in tandem with a white Lexus sedan.

Officers said they followed the carjacked SUV to an apartment complex on Winthorne Drive, where the driver and sole occupant — identified as 15-year-old Henry Sandoval — ran away. However, he was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Not only was Sandoval in possession of a loaded gun, but he was also positively identified as the carjacker, according to authorities.

After that, detectives said they spotted the Lexus and started following it. Once the sedan pulled into a Bel Air Drive home, though, the occupants got out and ran into a wooded area.

While officers searched the woods, someone reported a gun had been thrown out of the Lexus sedan’s window onto Currey Road, which led to detectives recovering an AR-15 rifle and a loaded pistol from the side of the road, officials said.

According to police, investigators identified a possible residence for the suspects, which is where they discovered two brothers, 17-year-old Jesus Martinez-Garcia and 16-year-old Saul Martinez-Garcia.

During an interview, both Jesus and Saul reportedly admitted to being present during the carjacking, as well as driving Sandoval to the location of the robbery.

Metro Police said all three teenagers are charged with aggravated robbery in Juvenile Court.