NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway regarding the death of a three-month-old boy who was found dead at a daycare provider’s apartment by his mother Monday afternoon.

Youth Services detectives said the caregiver was not at the West Nashville apartment when the baby was found. The boy’s mother and another parent found him and six other children, according to police.

The other children, who were up to 16-months-old, were in good health, police said.

According to medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital, the baby boy who was found deceased did not have any obvious signs of trauma or other medical issues.

Police said hikers in Harpeth River State Park found the daycare worker, who police identified as Anne Jordan, 51, Monday evening suffering from apparent self-inflicted wounds. Jordan was taken to a hospital, and detectives will interview her at a later time.

Investigators said they also have a warrant to search Jordan’s vehicle that was found at the park.

No charges have been filed against Jordan at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.