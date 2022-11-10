NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, detectives discovered the Honda Civic parked at an apartment complex along Bell Road.

Officials said five young men were standing outside the car, but when they saw the police, they got into the Honda, drove off at a high speed, entered an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Packard Drive, and bailed from the vehicle.

Following a brief foot chase, the driver — identified by authorities as 20-year-old Axel Turcios — was taken into custody for charges of evading arrest and vehicle theft.

In addition, detectives set up a perimeter and tracked down two other suspects: 18-year-old Hinmer Cordoba and 19-year-old Alexander Aguilar, who are charged with joyriding and evading arrest, according to police.

Two loaded handguns were also recovered, officials reported.

Authorities said they are withholding photos of the three men who were arrested pending lineups in robbery cases.