NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for three teens that escaped from a juvenile detention facility late Saturday night.

Officers say the teens escaped on foot after overpowering a guard at the Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility at Stewart’s Ferry Pike on Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

The three teens, 16-year-old Ervyon Moore, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr., and 17-year-old Bryon Reid are all wearing blue sweatpants and gray t-shirts that were provided by the facility.

A fourth teen escapee was taken into custody just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a nearby convenience store after the escape. The other three teens remain on the run.

If you see the teens or know of their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.