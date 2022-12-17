NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three young men are facing multiple charges — including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated robbery — in connection with Friday afternoon’s shooting in East Nashville that left another man seriously injured.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the parking lot of Captain D’s in the 3700 block of Gallatin Pike, which is where the victim reportedly arranged to meet the three men in order to trade firearms.

Officials said the victim got into the backseat of an older model white Dodge sedan when a passenger tried to grab his gun. Then, he grabbed a bag holding his other firearms and tried to run away, but he was hit by gunfire.

The victim was brought to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

About 20 minutes after the suspects drove off in the Dodge, police said they spotted the car near Revels Drive.

The driver — identified by Metro police as 23-year-old Marcus Holt — refused to stop after officers activated their emergency equipment, so a police helicopter pilot followed the car while sharing the location with ground units. Then, officers successfully deployed spike strips.

The Dodge reportedly continued onto Interstate 65 North, where it pulled off onto the shoulder just before the Dickerson Pike exit and Holt ran off.

Meanwhile, two 18-year-old passengers — Marek Winters and Tyquez Hawkins — ran away in the opposite direction, officials said.

However, with some help from Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, all three were taken into custody, according to authorities.

Metro police said four firearms — one of which had been reported stolen during a robbery — and 167 grams of marijuana were recovered from the Dodge sedan.

In addition to attempted homicide and aggravated robbery, police said Holt, Hawkins, and Winters were also charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony, felony marijuana possession, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.

Bond for Holt is set at $343,000 while Winters and Hawkins are being held in lieu of $337,000 bond, according to officials. However, their photos have been withheld pending lineups in other cases.