NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault of a first responder after he allegedly tried to flee from a traffic stop along Interstate 24 Wednesday with a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hanging out of the vehicle.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the driver, identified as Michael Moore, was stopped by the trooper around 1 p.m. near the Interstate 440 interchange.

The trooper reportedly initiated the stop because the vehicle was following another vehicle too closely.

According to an arrest report, the trooper approached the vehicle to speak with Moore and noted the vehicle was not in park. The trooper asked Moore to exit the vehicle, after which he became fidgety and allegedly started reaching under the driver’s seat.

The trooper opened the driver’s side door and attempted to turn the vehicle off, which is when he put the vehicle in drive and drove away with the trooper hanging out of the vehicle, according to court documents. The trooper said he had to hang on to avoid being run over.

At some point, the vehicle stopped and the trooper and Moore reportedly struggled within the vehicle.

According to an arrest report, Moore managed to continue driving again and the trooper was able to pull his legs into the vehicle and steer it into a concrete wall. The trooper was then able to handcuff Moore to the steering wheel and call for assistance.

Authorities said a search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, marijuana, hash and cocaine.

Moore was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assault of a first responder, weapon possession, drug possession and driving under the influence.