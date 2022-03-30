NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 240. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, when crews arrived on scene, the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot crossing all lanes of traffic on I-40.

Source: WKRN

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials said marijuana was found in the vehicle as well.

It is unknown if the passenger of the vehicle has been located at this time.

No other information was immediately released.