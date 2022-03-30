NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 240. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, when crews arrived on scene, the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot crossing all lanes of traffic on I-40.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials said marijuana was found in the vehicle as well.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
It is unknown if the passenger of the vehicle has been located at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.