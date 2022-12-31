NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City is kicking off the new year with massive crowds who turned out for Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) President Deana Ivey said the 14th annual Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is poised to see one of the biggest turnouts yet thanks to unseasonably warm weather.

Reece Ohmer traveled from Michigan with her sister, Olivia, and their family.

“We all love country music, so that was obviously the biggest incentive to come,” Reece said.

“We’ve been to New York a few times, but I think having the country effect makes it a little bit more different and special,” Olivia added.

Some even came from as far away as Canada for the celebration, including Sonia Garneau and Fred Fournier, who reportedly drove 21 hours to get to Nashville.

“When we heard about the Zac Brown Band, we said ‘oh we have to go there,'” Garneau told News 2.

“It’s one of my favorite bands, so we have to go see the show,” added Fred.

On top of headliners Brooks and Dunn and Kelsea Ballerini, fans got to see a special performance from The War and Treaty in a collaboration with the Zac Brown band on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Married couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter shared a special message for the troops before the band’s performance:

“I remember just some time ago, sitting on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq, serving our country, and really questioning whether I was going to make it out of there and if I’d be able to do this and going through treatment and meeting my wife the love of my life, and then now here we are as representation to tell some other troop that’s over there, ‘hey man look, I did it, you can do it, dreams do come true, and we do have something to say and people want to hear it,’” Michael said.

Overall, the NCVC expected to see 200,000 people for Nashville’s Big Bash. It all leads up to the 16-foot note drop at midnight, followed by a two-minute firework show.

“It’s going to be loud, and it’ll be packed so come out and have a good time,” said Jeremy Stewart from Alabama.

Not only will there be food and beverage vendors at the event, but any unused, pre-prepared food will be donated to local food kitchens through the Care Kitchen Outreach.

In addition, $1 from each sale of event t-shirts will go to Second Harvest and QR codes on event signage will lead attendees to a donation site. Furnishings in the Ashley Lounge will also be donated to a local non-profit.

A full schedule and details on parking and transportation can be found here.