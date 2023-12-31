NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 200,000 people decided to ring in the new year in Music City, where a huge crowd enjoyed the 2023 Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“We came here for the country music because this is where it’s at,” said Shawn Anderson, who visited from Georgia with his wife, Tonya.

The New Year’s Eve celebration included special performances from Thomas Rhett; Elle King; Lynyrd Skynyrd; and Lainey Wilson, who was joined by 17-year-old Grace Bowers, one of the youngest performers to ever take the stage at Nashville’s Big Bash.

“Being here right now, it’s just, it’s the biggest stage I’ve ever played on. I’ve gotten a lot of really great opportunities in the past, and I’m very thankful for those, but this is definitely going to be my biggest one yet,” Bowers said.

There was also a special Hip Hop 50 tribute celebrating the genre’s influence over the past half century, which featured Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell as a guest DJ.

“Sometimes people will be listening to the words. You’ve got to listen to the music, and listen to the vibration, and you cannot help but think about hip hop, like the beats and like the overall, the frequency and vibrations,” Nashville resident Tamara Bates explained.

As crowds come together for music and celebrations, locals hoped to show attendees at Nashville’s Big Bash a night to remember.

“If you’re at home and you’re considering on coming out tonight, I want to challenge you to come on out to the Big Bash here at Bicentennial Park, and bring the new year in with the rest of us here in Nashville, to celebrate and sing and having a wonderful, safe time,” said Bishop Frederick Barr, the owner of Barr’s Music City Soul Food, who was serving hot dogs and concessions at the event.

More than 300 production crew members worked to build the stage for Nashville’s Big Bash, as well as set up for the Music Note Drop and the fireworks. As the clock ticks closer to midnight, Bash-goers will watch a massive musical note — which weighs roughly 400 pounds and travels down a 138 foot tower — drop, followed by a brief fireworks show.