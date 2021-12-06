Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspected burglars from earlier this year.

Police say two men stole thousands of dollars worth of restaurant equipment from the Chicago Style Gyros on Gallatin Pike during the early morning hours of Sept. 23.

A freezer, grill and cooler were among those items stolen from the restaurant.

The men allegedly arrived just before 6 a.m. in a silver four-door Jeep and loaded the items onto a trailer.

They are described as white men in their late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call East Investigations at (615) 862-7525 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.