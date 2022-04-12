NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of 28-year-old Tarrance Martin is pleading for justice after Martin was shot and killed outside of an airport hotel Sunday night.

On Monday, Metro police announced they are pursuing strong leads in the case, but no arrests have been made.

“He was just a good person to be taken the way he was took. This is the worst pain a mother can ever go through,” said Christina Scribner, the victim’s mother, as she held back tears.

Scribner is still grappling with what happened after Tarrance was shot outside of the Somatel Nashville Aiport Hotel.

“Is he okay? Where was he shot? Why was he shot? Who shot him?” were just some of the questions Scribner asked herself, after receiving a call that Tarrance had been shot.

Tarrance was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

“I was just like God please don’t […] let my brother be okay because we were always so close as kids, he was like my son,” said Kayla Martin, Tarrance’s sister.

Metro police reported Tarance had backed up his car into a parking spot, when the driver a silver SUV stopped in front of Tarrance’s vehicle, blocking him. Tarrance got out of his car, and that’s when the argument took place, before the driver of the SUV retrieved a gun, and fired several shots at Tarrance.

“It doesn’t sit right with me. Like I don’t eat, I don’t want to drink, I don’t sleep, like I just want them off the street because my brother is not okay and he ain’t coming back. He didn’t deserve this,” explained Kayla, as she held back tears.

The family told News 2, at the time of the shooting Tarrance was with his brother in the car, and they believe he shielded him in order to protect his brother from the gunfire, calling Tarrance a hero.

Now, the Martin family is left devastated and seeking justice, as they remember all the good times as a family.

“He was all about family. He loved wrestling ever since he was a little boy. Hulk Hogan was his hero. He loved the Tennessee Titans even though he know mama didn’t like him,” said Scribner. “Devastated. They haven’t gotten the guy that did it in custody. I don’t know if they have leads but I just want justice for him, he was a good man.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs.

Metro Nashville Police are actively looking for the shooter. They are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (615)74-CRIME.