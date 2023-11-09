NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto’s rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, is hitting the road on a new “Seasons 2024” global tour, and he’ll be stopping in Music City as part of it.

The band will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater Aug. 3, 2024.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

Leto, the band’s frontman, accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of the Empire State Building as part of the tour announcement. Having always been fascinated with the incredible landmark since he was a child, he said, “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.” As an avid climber, the Empire State Building and the tour announcement carry the sentiment that anything is possible if we try, according to Leto.

The tour kicks off in Latin America with festival performances at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil, followed by European dates and North American stops, including Nashville.

While in Nashville, Thirty Seconds to Mars will be joined by fellow rockers AFI, as well as Poppy and KennyHoopla. Finally, the tour will conclude in Australia and New Zealand with four arena shows.

Tickets will be available starting with a band presale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week prior to the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.