NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller.

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

Authorities said Smith is believed to have been one of three people involved in Miller’s death on April 1, 2022, in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven convenience store near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, a police officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On Wednesday, March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Anyone with knowledge of De’Tynn Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.