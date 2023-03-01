NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A third man has been taken into custody in connection with a Green Hills shooting from January.

Jordan Green, 23, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home on Ponder Place. A 9mm handgun was found on his person at the time of the arrest.

Police say Jordan Green, along with 22-year-old Desmond Tyler and 19-year-old Michael A. Green, attacked and shot a 26-year-old woman as she walked through a neighborhood on Esteswood Drive near Trimble Road on Jan. 30.

Jordan Green (Courtesy: MNPD) Desmond Tyler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Michael Green (Courtesy: MNPD)

Tyler was taken into custody on Feb. 9, while Michael Green was arrested on Feb. 5.

Jordan Green has been indicted on charges of attempted homicide, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and felony gun possession.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.