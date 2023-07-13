NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A third suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a shooting on the Fourth of July that killed a 27-year-old man.

Metro police said 23-year-old Deandre Jordan was arrested Wednesday at his job in Madison and has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assaulted for the murder of Christopher Harris.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Harris was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike in the Bordeaux area, according to investigators. Seven people are believed to have shot at Harris; two teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested earlier this month in addition to Jordan.

Deandre Jordan (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are still searching for the four other alleged shooters.