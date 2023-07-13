NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A third suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a shooting on the Fourth of July that killed a 27-year-old man.

Metro police said 23-year-old Deandre Jordan was arrested Wednesday at his job in Madison and has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assaulted for the murder of Christopher Harris.

Harris was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike in the Bordeaux area, according to investigators. Seven people are believed to have shot at Harris; two teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested earlier this month in addition to Jordan.

Deandre Jordan (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are still searching for the four other alleged shooters.