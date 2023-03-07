NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family is out thousands of dollars worth of tools after a burglary last month, and the thieves used the victims’ daughter’s little red wagon to commit the crime.

The burglary caught on surveillance video shows a thief sliding under Charles Apple’s trailer door and grabbing various tools, including a winch tool that was too heavy to carry.

What happened next was out of the video’s frame.

“I was like, ‘Wow, Lord. Really?'” Apple said.

The thieves used Apple’s young daughter’s little red wagon to load up the stolen goods and wheel them to their car, according to Apple.

“I was kind of angry at first, but all you can do is pray for them,” Apple said.

The tools are worth $8,000 – $10,000, Apple told News 2.

However, the crime was about more than just the money, but the principle of the thieves using Apple’s innocent daughter’s toy for evil.

“I just pray the Lord changes their life, you know?” Apple said. “But I was young once, too.”

Luckily, Apple found his daughter’s wagon a couple blocks down from his home. He has lost hope that his stolen tools will ever be recovered.