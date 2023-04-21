NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a growing fear among Hyundai and Kia owners as thieves continue to target them.

According to a car alarm specialist, the companies’ American made cars do not have immobilizers.

“Without an immobilizer, they know they can start the car through the ignition,” Sound Extreme and nashvillecaralarm.com owner Ben Cunningham said. “With an immobilizer, it’s going to cut off the fuel pump and the car will not start.”

In Antioch, three people have reported their Hyundai or Kia stolen this month. Among the three is Amani Brown, who had her 2014 Hyundai Elantra stolen.

“It happened on April 7,” Brown said. “That morning when I left my apartment, the car was gone.”

Brown filed a police report and a local restaurant contacted her with video of thieves emptying out her car. She received that car as a 2014 graduation gift.

Hyundai and Kia car thefts are a nationwide problem that’s becoming more common in Nashville and across the country.

“We saw it happen in Minneapolis, Detroit and other places,” Cunningham said. “We definitely were trying to make the public aware of it a year ago.”

Cunningham suggests car owners to add a Viper alarm system, steering wheel lock or location device to find your vehicle.

Stealing a Kia and Hyundai is currently a viral TikTok challenge. Pennsylvania’s Attorney General is warning car owners that thieves will try to steal their cars with household items.

Also, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises car owners to add a free software deterrent to their vehicles. To learn more click here.