NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wave of snatch and grab robberies across the country has snagged national headlines from Los Angeles to San Francisco, and now it appears Nashville is not immune either.

The most recent crime reportedly happened around noon on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Louis Vuitton store in the Mall at Green Hills.

Metro police said five people barged into the Louis Vuitton store at the mall, stole $40,000 in merchandise, and assaulted two security officers.

One of the alleged thieves was apprehended during the heist.

News 2 has obtained a photo of 43-year-old Michael Parrish in the back of a Metro police car just moments after officers took him into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, Parrish entered the Louis Vuitton store with four other people – two men and two women.

The group reportedly grabbed seven pairs of sunglasses, 14 belts, and six purses, totaling $40,000.

The thieves stormed out of the store and, according to the affidavit, knocked down an older security officer. That’s when a second security officer tackled Parrish and held him down.

According to the arrest document, another thief punched the second security officer in the head and face.

Metro police quickly arrived and took the Parrish, an ex-con, into custody.

News 2 has learned that Parrish served 10 years in state prison. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, he was released in December 2014.

A check of Parrish’s criminal history in Metro Nashville shows a long document that includes dozens of arrests over many years for offenses like selling cocaine, aggravated robbery, and theft of more than $60,000

News 2 went to the Louis Vuitton store to speak with management; both management and a national spokesperson declined to comment.

Outside the mall, a self proclaimed frequent shopper at the Mall at Green Hills said she has noticed what she called a “rougher crowd” shopping there.

When told of the crime and the assault on the two security agents, the young woman named Katrina said, “I think it is terrible. I shop there a lot.”

“Horrified. I would be horrified,” she continued. “I just think we need to do better as a community. Right now, I rely on public security to help me.”

Parrish is currently in the Metro Jail and has been charged with two counts of assault and theft over $10,000.

The other four thieves got away. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.