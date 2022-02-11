NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN)– Metro Police are looking for two people that stole nearly $18,000 worth of jewelry from a Hillsboro Village store.

The crime happened Wednesday at Peacock Jewelers on 21st Avenue.

Co-owner Paul Wilson said a store associate was organizing a Valentine’s Day display in the back of the store when a male customer came in and asked for help. He was only interested in looking at Swarvoski Crystal items in the front of the store.

As that customer was being helped, surveillance video captured two people walk to the back display where the associate had left several pieces of jewelry on top of a glass countertop.

The pair dumped 36 rings, earrings, and pennants into a bag and walked out, according to Wilson. The male customer left too. Wilson thinks he may have been there to distract store staff members.

In total, the thieves got away with roughly $17,000 to $18,000 worth of jewelry.

Since 2020, Peacock has dealt with this theft, an overnight break-in, and another large theft. Each time it’s gotten harder to recover, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Certainly not something that a small, family-owned and operated store can take too lightly,” Wilson said. “I’m hoping with some exposure that perhaps someone might recognize who these people are and they can be caught and prosecuted.”

If you recognize the people in the surveillance video, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.