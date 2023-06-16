NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It happened so fast; a West Nashville family’s check was stolen from their mailbox, washed, and cashed for thousands of dollars.

The family was hit by what they are calling a “calculated” mail theft crime in which they caught the suspect in action on camera.

“Since this was an hour turn around from when Shelly put it in the mail to them grabbing it, you know it was very calculated,” Derek Laub explained.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, about an hour after Michelle Laub placed a check in the mail, surveillance video shows a grey or black sedan pull up to her home in the Estes Park area near Woodmont. Someone then reached out of the back tinted window and quickly grabbed the mail.

“They washed it, had it ready to go, and cashed that check to a name we had never heard of and they got cash out that day,” Derek said.

The check altered from $100 to nearly $4,000, written to a different name and with “H-VAC” in the memo.

“There was like three trucks in here, so when they zoomed by and picked it up they saw that, and so in the comments section they put H-VAC,” Derek said.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the criminals had cashed the check at a Murfreesboro bank.

“This was not just some random, ‘We are going to drive up and down this street and then figure out what we find in the mail.’ This was very much, ‘We get it; we are on a time frame. We have to get this thing washed and turned around before they can figure this out.'” Derek said.

Similar stories are surfacing across the country with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network saying reports of check fraud nearly doubled last year compared to 2021.

“So we have a problem and there’s a solution; it’s called the Postal Police Force,” stated Frank Albergo who is the national president of the Postal Police Officers Association.

Albergo said the Postal Police Force have been restricted of their jurisdiction in the midst of a mail theft epidemic.

“It’s just been a massive downsizing of our police force and it’s happening right when there is a postal crime wave,” said Albergo.

A bill known as the Postal Police Reform Act has been introduced in Congress that he said would restore their authority.

“Mail theft is spiraling out of control, and once it starts it just gets worse and worse. Nashville is just starting, so hang on because it’s going to get worse,” said Albergo.

The Laubs shared their story on the Nextdoor App, only to learn they are not alone.

“This is all over Nextdoor. It sounds like we are getting hit by the same car; I’ve got a video of that car, same car and usually Sylvan Park, Green Hills or our kind of West Nashville area,” said Derek.

The Laubs had to close their bank account and file a report with both Metro police and Murfreesboro police.

This comes as postal authorities and bank officials are urging Americans to avoid mailing checks all together, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office.

