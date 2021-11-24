Thieves rob construction business 4 times in past month

NASHVILLE. Tenn. (WKRN) — The construction boom in the city is now opening up opportunities for criminals. Metro police tell News 2 recently there has been a rash of thefts happening at construction sites.

“You might as well just kick in my personal house and steal my things. It’s the same thing, it’s the same thing,” said David Romagna with LMS Homes.

The most recent crime was caught on camera. On Friday, two men were seen loading up material into the back of a Nissan Titan, before taking off. Police say these criminals are getting away with lumber, HVAC material and roof shingles.

“It has even gotten so bad, to where they’re even stealing shingles. We had eight square shingles leftover from our roofing job, they stole the last eight square shingles that we had that we were just getting ready to send back, so it’s very aggravating because of the cost of materials,” explained Romagna.

Police say the area around Annex Avenue has been a hot spot for thieves. Romagna tells News 2, their construction site has been robbed four times in November alone. After the second incident, the company put up surveillance cameras in order to cut down on the crime.

“We’re even had to resort to bringing in security to sit here and monitor the property. The police have been fantastic, they have been driving by, but it’s been at odd hours of the night that people have been coming,” Romagna said.

Romagna explained the thieves are taking so much material, it’s leaving behind a hefty price tag, Romagna explained, “an excess of $10,000 already and again the cost of material nowadays is so high, it adds up really quick.”

Anyone with information on the theft should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.