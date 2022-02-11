ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN)– Early Friday morning thieves targeted two stores in Antioch, taking off with cash and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. The entire crime was caught on camera.

If you visited the Pandaderia Bakery on Hobson Pick, just off Hamilton Church Road, it would be business as usual. However, early Friday morning, customers would have seen broken windows and doors.

“It was around maybe 2, 2:15 in the morning when we received a notification on our cell phone for the alarm,” remembered Magda Morales, who works at Panaderia Bakery with her entire family. She along with her sister arrived at the store after the alarm company called to notify them of a break-in. The two told News 2 they arrived before Metro Police.

“We were even scared to even come inside because we didn’t know if the people were still inside,” explained Morales. “The door was broken, glass everywhere.”

Pictures showed the damage left behind, but the video from inside the store told the real story. Inside, a man wearing a hoodie walked behind the front counter, ripped out the cash register, then threw it on the ground until it opened.

At first look at the video, it appears to be a crime done by one person. However, looking at another camera angle, two people can be seen walking, looking into stores, before breaking in.

“We also notice some neighbors were victims of the crime as well,” said Morales, pointing to the store just two doors down.

Donut Time was also broken into. The family-owned business told News 2 the thieves destroyed property and left behind thousands of dollars in damages.

“Right now we’re afraid, we’re afraid of what’s going on right now, we’re afraid of what’s going to happen tonight when we close the doors. We know it’s going to be a while before we are back kind of normal. It’s kind of hard, it’s just one day at a time,” said Morales.

Both businesses had recently opened and pride themselves on being family-owned. Now, they are taking precautions to make sure this type of crime doesn’t happen again while relying on the community to lend a hand.

“When you’re trying to start a business and this happens, it feels a little bit like going backward. You just keep trying and trying and trying,” explained Morales.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Metro Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.