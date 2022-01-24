NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for the person who broke into a home on Holly Street and stole thousands of dollars worth of furnishings.

Aaron Armstrong and his family have been building the house in East Nashville since 2020 and were hoping to move in this March. But last week, Armstrong found his front door had been forced open overnight and light fixtures, heaters and faucets had all been stolen. He said the items were supposed to be installed the very next day.

“They were all gone. So this was pretty heartbreaking, pretty frustrating,” Armstrong said.

Security cameras captured someone in a white truck pulling off Holly Street onto Oakhill Drive around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday. The person got out, walked around near the garage, then backed up the street and parked in front of the house. Metro police says the person then used a crow bar to get into the front door.

“It’s really frustrating, it’s disturbing, it does feel violating when somebody breaks in and when they steal that much stuff and it has such a negative effect on our family,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong estimates that the thief got away with about $17,000 worth of construction tools, appliances and furnishings that were about to be installed in his new home. Even with insurance, Armstrong says he’s still out a lot of cash.

“I just hope they catch him. I wanted to share the video and have this interview in the hopes that maybe somebody recognizes the truck or it helps people keep a watchful eye out,” Armstrong said. “I hope that they catch him and I hope that he gets prosecuted and goes to jail.”

Armstrong says he is offering a $5,000 reward with the help of Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you recognize the truck or the person in the video call Metro police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.