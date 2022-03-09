NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville’s Violent Crimes Division is investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint outside of his Bellevue apartment home.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning around 12:40 a.m. as Dilmurod Agamova arrived home from work, bringing dinner back to his family.

“Two guys came to my car and had a firearm, and they pulled the gun and they say to me, ‘get out of the car,'” remembered Dilmurod, as he pointed his finger to his head, mimicking how the suspects held a gun to him.

Dilmurod pulled up to his Creekwood Apartment home when two men came out of nowhere. Metro police described them as two Black men, wearing dark-colored hoodies.

“The guy that pulled the gun, said, ‘give me all your stuff, key, phone, wallet, all the stuff you have,'” said Dilmurod. “I was scared. Scary stuff, very scary.”

He gave the two men everything he had, including the cash inside his wallet. Later, Dilmurod’s cell phone was found on Bellevue Road, tracked by using the “Find My iPhone” app. Dilmurod said he is lucky to be alive.

“They will kill me, I was praying for God, I am asking for God, God save me,” remembered Dilmurod.

Dilmurod’s daughter, Feruza Agamova, said the moment was frightening. Her mother had run into the home, yelling for her to call 911.

“Call the police right now because your dad has been carjacked. Everything is stolen, his wallet, his keys, his car, and my dad had such an adrenaline rush. He couldn’t speak he was breathing heavy and his eyes were so red,” remembered Feruza. “My dad kept on talking about it, it would have been my funeral tomorrow.”

The thieves took off in the family’s car — a white 2016 Nissan Sentra.

“My dad kept on repeating himself. He said they had a gun to my head, they put a gun to my head and I thought I was going to die, I thought I was going to die, and it was really really scary,” said Feruza. “Bellevue is not safe anymore, and we would like everyone to stay safe.”

If you have any information about this carjacking, you are asked to contact Metro police.