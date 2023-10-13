NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spooky season has arrived in Music City along with a list of ghoulish drinks and Halloween-themed pop-up bars.

Put on your costumes and get ready to drink some spirits…. with some spirits at these pop-up bars in Nashville.

Hidden Bar Room 237 (Courtesy: Rachel Ayotte – Noelle Hotel) Hidden Bar Room 237 (Courtesy: Rachel Ayotte – Noelle Hotel)

Noelle Hotel’s hidden bar has opened its doors to a haunting experience that will have you seeing double. Pop-up Room 237, inspired by The Shining, allows guests to indulge in the unearthly, and revile in late-night conjuring.

At the pop-up, enjoy marvelous bites and spirited cocktails which include the Red Rum and All Work & No Play cocktail. Come play forever… and ever… and ever — or until October 31, which is when the pop-up ends. Hidden Bar does not accept reservations. Guests must be 21 years or older.

Courtesy: Holston House Nashville

Enjoy a night of pure imagination at the Holston House in Midtown. The wonderful world of Wonky Bar will bring out the inner child to all that visit with delightful food and drinks.

A $30 reservation to the experience will include 90-minutes of live music and entertainment, and a complimentary chocolate Wonky Bar, which has the potential to hold a Golden Ticket! To make a reservation, click here.

Courtesy: Fairlane Hotel

Celebrate all things WICKED this October at the Fairlane Hotel. The pop-up concept, inspired by the land of the Oz, draws influence from the musical Wicked and the Wizard of Oz. Upon arrival, guests will follow a yellow brick road to an immersive neon-lit oasis.

The “Ozdust Bar” serves an a variety of Oz-inspired craft cocktails and food including an enchanted cheese and charcuterie board, Glinda’s Bubble and the Green Elixir. Even though, the pop-up is open to the public, you can plan ahead by making reservations here.

The Cocktail Factory (Courtesy: Dream Nashville) The Cocktail Factory (Courtesy: Dream Nashville)

Doop-a-dee-do… we’ve got a fun experience for you! Step inside and experience the most deliciously whimsical cocktails and bites at the Cocktail Factory pop-up in downtown Nashville at the Dream Hotel. Sweeten up your day with candy-themed cocktails inspired by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Reservations are not required. The Cocktail Factory is open 4 p.m. to midnight.

Courtesy: Numbskull Halloween Instagram page

The Numbskull invasion has began at Pearl Diver on Gallatin Avenue! The restaurant, which is known for serving tropical food and beverages, will serve creepy cocktails this Halloween season. Pearl Diver is just one of four locations nationwide hosting the pop-up event this October. Other locations include Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar in Birmingham, Alabama; Room 38 in Columbia, Missouri and Westport Social in St. Louis, Missouri.

On the menu for the pop-up are six unique Halloween-themed cocktails to celebrate the spooky season. The Pennywise Punch, Death by Pumpkin, Inside Out Man and The Executioner — are a select few you can try.

Courtesy: Sidebar Nashville Instagram

Grab your friend and step into the deep dark woods pop-up at Sidebar Nashville. The carport, turned bar, is located within the Bode Hotel on 2nd Avenue South. The pop-up is inspired by 17th-century apothecaries. Once the clock strikes 5 p.m., the doors of the bar will transform into a mystical hangout offering guests a variety of chilling concoctions and elixirs.

Tickets to the spine-tingling experience can be purchased at the door or online.